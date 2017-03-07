FBI Director James Comey cancels SXSW appearance

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 9: FBI Director James Comey waits for the start of a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Session and the heads of federal law enforcement components at the Department of Justice February 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - South by Southwest announced Tuesday morning that FBI Director James Comey will not appear at the festival this year after all.

In a statement, SXSW said that due to "scheduling conflicts," Comey is unable to attend. Instead, FBI General Counsel James Baker will speak with Jeffrey Herbst of Newseum about "the intersection of national security, technology and First Amendment rights."

“While Director Comey is now unable to attend, we’re still really excited that this important conversation will take place,” said Newseum CEO Herbst.

The talk is set to take place on March 13 at the Hilton Austin Downtown at 5 p.m.

(© 2017 KVUE)