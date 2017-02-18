Father returns from deployment, surprises son at school

An elementary school student was reunited with his father, who had been deployed with the U.S. Army. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A six-year-old boy was surprised at school Friday by his father who had been deployed to Afghanistan for nine months.

Unsuspecting Jordan Talbot sat in his school's cafeteria and ate his lunch, just like any other day. Little did he know his dad, Army Staff Sgt. Ray Talbot was waiting behind the curtain right behind him.

"I got jitters," Talbot said. "I'm starting to shake a little bit. I am really excited."

As faculty at Norma J. Paschal Elementary School gathered students' attention to the front of the cafeteria, Talbot waited anxiously until the big moment finally came.

The curtain opened, and Jordan jumped into his dad's arms.

"Seeing this little man and seeing how happy he is, that's a really good moment," Talbot said.

After they were reunited, Jordan left school a little early with his dad, with only one request.

"I want him to take me to Chuck E. Cheese," Jordan said.

