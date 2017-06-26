Father of Kerr County toddlers left in car overnight arrested on separate charges

KERRVILLE - The husband of a Kerrville woman who allegedly left her kids in a car overnight earlier this month was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting a family member.

According to the Kerrville Police Department, Isaac Roylouis Hawkins was booked on a $10,000 bond after police said he assaulted a family member on Friday, June 23.

Hawkins was also charged with interfering with an emergency call.

Hawkins’ 19-year-old wife is accused of intentionally leaving their one and three-year-old locked in the car for 15 hours overnight on June 6.

Both toddlers died two days later on June 8. Their mother was charged with endangerment to a child.

