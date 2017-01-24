'Father, friend and protector': Loved ones mourn mall shooting victim

Loved ones said Rolling Oaks shooting victim Jonathan Murphy was a life-long protector. (Family photo) (Photo: Family photo, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A friend of Jonathan Murphy told KENS 5 he is not surprised Murphy lost his life trying to protect others.

As KENS 5 reported, Murphy and another Good Samaritan attempted to intervene as two accused robbers tried to flee from Rolling Oaks Mall Sunday.

Murphy was shot and killed by one of the suspects. The second Good Samaritan had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect who shot Murphy, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

His friend told KENS 5 that Murphy had been at the mall with his wife, getting their wedding bands cleaned when they were caught up in the deadly jewelry store robbery.

"He loved his wife. Aimee was everything to Murphy. That's all he ever talked about," Robert Benavides said.

KENS 5 reporter Natassia Paloma sat down with Benavides to learn more about Murphy's legacy.

