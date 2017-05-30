Father accused of abusing 2-year-old with cerebral palsy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- A man was arrested last week for allegedly abusing his 2-year-old child who has cerebral palsy, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office was called to a Leander Middle School after a sixth-grade student told school staff that he witnessed his father, Alejandro Gonzalez, 48, physically abusing his 2-year-old brother.

The student told deputies that the abuse had happened on several occasions in the past but most recently on May 22. He said that on that occasion, Gonzalez grabbed the 2-year-old by the hair and shook him while he was bound in his high-chair and being fed. He said that his little brother has Cerebral Palsy, a muscular disorder, that makes it difficult for him to chew and swallow food. He said his father had gotten angry with the child for not eating.

The student told deputies he had videoed the incident on his cell phone and sent it to his older sister.

Deputies contacted the sister and viewed the video of the abuse. She also showed deputies photos of bruises and red marks on the 2-year-old from other incidents of abuse by Gonzalez.

After reviewing the evidence, deputies arrested Gonzalez and charged him with Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

