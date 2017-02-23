Family struggles after EF-2 tornado destroys almost all their belongings

SAN ANTONIO -- On Wednesday, the National Weather Service upgraded one of the twisters that hit San Antonio this past Sunday evening.

The tornado that started around Linda Drive and ripped across Alamo Heights was upgraded to an EF2, meaning some homes were hit with winds of up to 120 miles per hour.

While some storm victims will greatly benefit from homeowners insurance, some less fortunate will basically be starting from scratch.

To say the last three days have been rough for Adrian Venegas and his family would be an understatement.

“Everything I had here, I worked hard for it. And now I’ve got to start again,” said Venegas as he overlooked the damage.Venegas as he overlooked the damage.

The father of four was renting their home. However, the family did not have renters insurance and just about everything inside was damaged after the home's roof ripped open. Adrian said that he was able to salvage about 5 percent of their belongings.

Wednesday will be the family’s third night in a hotel. Adrian is trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

“It’s been great. It’s a high-end hotel, so my kids, I told them take advantage of this luxury. I don’t think you’ll see it again unless you guys get a good education and make a lot of money,” Venegas said.

All kidding aside, Adrian said that overcoming the mess will be extremely difficult. Finding a new place he can afford to rent, a deposit, and replacing all their valuables are among the challenges.

So far, the family is making it by off the help of the city and organizations like the Red Cross and Salvation Army. Then there’s the help from random people, like the person who donated a bag of clothes to one of the kids.

“It breaks my heart because I did work hard for them. I don’t make a whole lot of money, but I saved up," he said. "It sucks. I wish this never occurred."

A co-worker of Adrian has set up a GoFundMe page for the family, hoping that the generosity of others can help them get through these hard times.

(© 2017 KENS)