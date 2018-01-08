Family seeks help for funeral expenses after father of six killed in crash

Heartbreak and pain are all the Rios family feels right now.

Rene Rios was killed in a motorcycle crash just four days after Christmas. He leaves behind six children. The family is doing everything they can to give their angel a proper burial.

On Sunday, they sold barbecue plates to help with the expenses.

His wife Cristina said that her husband had a big heart. They were together for 13 years. She said that he loved his kids and taught them so much.

"He showed them to love God and to love people," she said.

According to police, Rios was riding his motorcycle near 3300 Blanco Road when he hit a car that was turning left. Police report that Rios went airborne and died at the scene.

"He went all night without coming home and at 5 a.m. I knew something was wrong because he had not come home,” his wife recalled.

The family doesn't have insurance and plans to bury Rios on Wednesday.

"It is where the kids are going to visit him the rest of their life," she said. "We just want to give them somewhere nice to go and visit their dad."

In addition to Sunday’s barbecue plate sale, they’ve also set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

