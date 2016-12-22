Family says San Benito man in serious condition following Berlin attack

A woman lights candles in the shape of hearts among flowers and candles left by mourners at a makeshift memorial near the site where two days before a man drove a heavy truck into a Christmas market in an apparent terrorist attack. (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2016 Getty Images)

SAN BENITO, Texas – A San Benito man remains hospitalized in serious condition following an attack at a Berlin Christmas market Monday evening, the man’s family told CBS affiliate ValleyCentral.com.

The attack, which killed 12 and injured 48, is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Richard Ramirez, 62, of San Benito, moved to Germany about 10 years ago to live with his partner. Unfortunately, his partner did not survive the attack, according to Richard's brother Armando.

Armando told CBS 4 News that he received a call from the U.S. Embassy Wednesday morning informing him that his brother was one of the victims of the attack.

"They told me he was in the hospital in the ICU and they had done surgery and removed part of his colon and it messed up his ACL," said Armando.

With help from the Office for Victim Assistance, Armando and his sister plan to travel to Germany to be by their brother's side.

"Everyone's been praying for my brother and the other victims and all we can do is hang on to our faith and pray," Armando said.