Family pleading for help to find missing 25-year-old Beaumont man

BEAUMONT, Texas -- The family of a 25-year-old Beaumont man is desperately searching for answers following his disappearance earlier this month.

A missing persons report was filed for Brian Cook on October 23rd according to Beaumont Police Department.

Cook's family members say he was last seen at the Country Village Apartment complex off Fannett Road and his black Mustang was left abandoned.

"I accessed the phone records and I noticed that he hasn't used the phone since October 2nd." said Genny Kovacevich.

Kovacevich is Cook's older sister and is worried her brother has not be in contact with anyone. She explained the 25-year-old worked part-time in construction in Beaumont and graduated from Hamshire-Fannett High School.

"I just want to know he's okay. I don't like that he's a missing person." she said.

His father, David Cook, released a statement to 12News on Sunday night that reads:

"Brian’s family and friends are very concerned about His safety. It has now been 4 weeks since he was last heard from. His apartment was paid through November and his car was left in the parking lot. Please contact his father at (281) 382-6023 or the Beaumont Police Dept if you have heard from him or know anything about his whereabouts. Please join us in praying for his safety and his return."

