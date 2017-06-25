Family of woman killed in Dallas officer-involved shooting demands release of body cam

The family of Genevive Dawes along with her two little girls stood together and asked for justice. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - The family of Genevive Dawes along with her two little girls stood together and asked for justice.



Earlier this week, a Dallas County Grand Jury has indicted Dallas Police Department Officer Christopher Hess for aggravated assault after an officer-involved shooting that left Genevive Dawes dead earlier this year.



"This is something that can not be swept under the rug anymore. This is something we have to speak out about,” said Dawes' cousin, Gabriella Saucedo.



In January, Dallas Police approached the car Dawes was in because it was reported stolen. Officer Hess shot 13 times into the vehicle. The mother of two died a short time later from her injuries.

District Attorney Faith Johnson says she will fight for the family. “It does not matter now whether you are black, brown or any ethnicity, I will fight for justice for the citizens of Dallas," Johnson said.



Police say she was trying to flee. Hess and his partner, Jason Kimpel, fired into the car after they claim Dawes hit a police car and was backing up.



They feared she was going to hit other officers. Sources who have seen the video say no officers were in danger and Dawes was backing up at a slow rate of speed.



”We had an officer who made a decision. Two officers who made the decision to fire at an occupied vehicle that is what the story should be about and that is wrong,” said the family's attorney, Daryl Washington.



The family is also demanding the release of body camera footage that captures what happened.



“I mean the chief of police has gotten on television, and said we want to get this for transparency. We want the public to know and see what happens, yet it is 6 months now and the public has yet to see what has happened,” said Washington.



Officer Kimpel was not indicted and faces no charges.



An arrest warrant has been issued for Officer Hess. He has arranged to turn himself in on Monday. Dallas police fires officers who have been indicted. He will most likely be fired sometime next week.

