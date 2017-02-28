Family of Schertz businessman concentrating on Houston in search for killer

SCHERTZ, Texas -- The family of a murdered Schertz businessman is focusing their efforts in Houston in hopes of finding the killer.

On Christmas Eve in 2015, Henry Gutierrez, the owner of Bexar Waste, was shot multiple times inside his home. Police say that gift cards were stolen and used in the Houston area at a convenience store. The Texas Rangers made a forensic sketch of the man who sold them.

"We hope that somebody down there sees it and knows something, think they may know something and have the courage to come forward," said Miguel Gutierrez, Henry’s son.

The family hired USA Flyer Distribution to help pass out 10,000 fliers with information about Henry, the reward, and the person of interest. Henry's son, Miguel, said that over the next three days, the fliers will be targeted in the 77041 zip code area, which is the area where the gift cards were sold.

The family hopes that the reward will motivate someone to come forward.

"We don't know how much coverage that the story about my dad's murder has gotten in Houston. So this is just a last ditch effort to try and get some information out there," Miguel said.

Anyone with information on this individual or any information on the case is urged to contact Detective Chris Hernandez at 210-619-1262 or anonymously through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers: 877-403-TIPS or www.gccsTIPS.org.

This case is still an active and ongoing investigation.

