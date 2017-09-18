Family: Good Samaritan killed in hit and run was a beloved veteran

SAN ANTONIO - A Good Samaritan is dead after attempting to help victims of another hit and run accident on the northeast side.

Today, we are learning more about this Good Samaritan.

Lloyd Littrell, 68, served over 20 years in the Air Force. He was also a bus driver for Judson ISD. That's how he met his wife.

As family deals with the unimaginable loss, they're hoping the public will help find the person responsible.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, Littrell stopped his car along FM 78 near North Foster Road to help victims of another hit and run.

Police say Littrell tried to find a cross street to report the accident.

"During that time, for reasons unknown, he was crossing the street and was struck by another vehicle," Officer Carlos Ortiz, Spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department said.

Witnesses told police it was a silver Chevy Trailblazer that hit Littrell, then sped off.

His family said witnesses were able to jot down the license plate.

Littrell was taken to the hospital and died late Sunday night from his injuries.

"It's a tragedy all the way around," Ortiz said. "Here's somebody who stops to help somebody else out and then he becomes the victim of a traffic crash and ultimately ends his life. It's sad all the way around."

The driver of the Trailblazer faces felony charges for failing to stop and render aid.

Call SAPD's Traffic Investigations Unit at 210-207-7385 if you have any additional information. You can remain anonymous.

"We owe it to the family to try to bring justice and closure to this tragic event," Ortiz said.

In a statement, Ian James Krohn on behalf of the Littrell Family said:

"Lloyd was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife, children, and friends. He followed the Parable of the Good Samaritan all his life, expecting no reward or recognition for what he would say “was simply the right thing to do”. His wife and family ask for privacy in their time of grief and that in lieu of flowers or memorials that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his name. We would also ask everyone to take a moment to appreciate their loved ones and tell them that you love them."

