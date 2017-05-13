Family, friends of Jordan Edwards moved to tears at Dallas rally

DALLAS – It’s been two weeks since the shooting death of Jordan Edwards by a fired Balch Springs police officer, and one week since the 15-year-old freshman, a top student and athlete at Mesquite High School, was laid to rest.



This mother’s day weekend, several activist groups, as well as the family of Jordan Edwards, marked Jordan’s passing, as well as honor mothers who lost a child at the hands of police, by laying a wreath at the steps of the Dallas County Courthouse. Participants wore red and held white flowers.



“His favorite color was red, and he loved football,” said Jordan’s step-mother Charmaine Edwards. “We are all fighting for justice.”



A Mesquite High School grad and neighbor of the Edwards was moved to tears at the rally.



“It’s really tough, you know, he was really young, he was only 15,” said Lajerica Daniel. “I have a brother. It hits close to home.”



Earlier this week, members of Jordan’s family met with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson to discuss the case against fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.



Oliver, who is white, was charged with murder last week. He was fired from the Balch Springs police department days after firing a rifle into a car full of black teens who were leaving a party. Jordan, who was in the passenger’s seat, was shot in the head.



In a statement from Jordan’s mother, Shaunkeyia Stephens, she said in part: “Sunday will be my first Mother’s Day without Jordan. My loss is compounded by the senseless way he was taken from those of us who loved him. ... We miss him deeply.”



Investigators say body camera video told a different story than the tale Oliver described in his police report from that tragic night on April 29.



A federal wrongful death complaint has also been filed against Oliver and the City of Balch Springs for his use of excessive and deadly force.



While the wheels of justice grind, the family continues to mourn.



