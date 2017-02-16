Family fighting for video of Arlington Police shooting

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Dee Crane is sitting at her dining room table inside her cozy apartment where she is gazing at are three framed pictures of her son, Tavis. One of Tavis with his brother, one selfie, and his high school graduation photo.



A soft chatter is coming from the nearby TV. A line of condolence cards dots the kitchen counter.



It’s been two weeks since the 23-year-old was shot and killed by Arlington Police after being pulled over. Dee said she wants answers.



“Nobody deserves to die like that,” she said.



According to police, Cpl. Elise Bowden was run over twice by Tavis, a man she was trying to arrest for outstanding warrants. Authorities also said another officer, Craig Roper, made his way into Crane's car, and fatally shot Tavis while Bowden lay on the ground. This all the while Crane’s 2-year-old daughter was in the car.



The Crane’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said that according to witnesses he interviewed, the car didn't move until after officer Roper shot crane.



News 8 spoke with Tavis’ mom and sister before they headed to police headquarters Wednesday afternoon. They are asking for police to release the dashcam video.



Moments after Dee and her attorney spoke to members of the media Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of police headquarters, police released a statement that said attorney Merritt’s statements have been inflammatory and that they have repeated reached out to the family to no avail.



“Here the family is, asking to speak to someone about how their son died and if possible to see the tape, this is their opportunity to do it,” said attorney Lee Merritt.



Although there are conflicting accounts of what happened that night, his sister, Alexis, said despite having criminal record, Tavis was a good man.



“To know Tavis was to love Tavis,” she said. “I hate that his character was attacked as soon as he died, it’s like everybody forgot that he was somebody to us.”



Tavis had several warrants that included evading arrest and a probation violation. He also had misdemeanor warrants out from Grand Prairie police.



“He wasn’t this monster,” Alexis said. “We just want to know simply, what happened. If it’s the truth, it’s the truth.”



Arlington Police said they stand by their version of events.



“There is no question into the sequencing of events that occurred that night," Lt. Chris Cook said Feb. 5, the same day Cpl. Bowden was released from the hospital.



Dee wants to see the dashcam video for herself so she can have closure, she said, adding that she is not anti-police, but believes more can be done to better police and community relations.



“Tavis wasn’t a statistic. He wasn’t raised by a single mother, he came from a two-parent household,” she said, adding that Tavis was a twin, and one of five children. “Just like you want to go home at the end of the day. So did he.”



For now, she will wait.

Copyright 2016 WFAA