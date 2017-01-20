Family credits fallen Texas officer with helping when it mattered most

LITTLE ELM, Texas -- Grief after a loss can make you want to do something to help, or show how much you're hurting. For most mourning Officer Jerry Walker, that's bringing flowers to Little Elm Police Headquarters.

Marissa Hubbard went to Facebook.

Her post written through tears, describes both nights Officer Walker came to her family's door.

"He was scary to me at first, and once he started talking, he really got on our level," said Hubbard.

Hubbard's sister Sierra struggles with depression, and last July she wanted to end her young life. They called 911 and Ofc. Walker showed up.

"He made her feel like she was somebody, not just another call or another crazy teenager," said Hubbard. "If it weren't for him coming out that second time, she wouldn't have gotten the help that she needed."

Sierra now lives in Florida, and her smiling face in pictures show how much she's improved. The man her mom and sister credit for making it happen will never know.

"At a moment that could have really changed her life, he was there," said Hubbard. "He was the one."

Since she can't tell Officer Walker, Hubbard told the world.

"If it weren't for this man going above and beyond his job title, I'd be visiting my 14-year-old sister's grave," she said.

Hubbard's post is her own digital way of paying respects. Just like every prayer and candle sitting outside headquarters, it represents lives touched by his.

Copyright 2016 WFAA