Borne families displaced after water main break floods homes

BOERNE -- A water main burst flooded an entire neighborhood in Boerne where rushing water filled homes with inches of water, and could displace some people for as much as a month.

A mini waterfall flowed through backyards in Boerne leaving neighbors with nothing to do but roll video and watch the damage.

"At first glimpse, my backyard was a lake. It backed up about 8-9 inches on the back of our house," said homeowner Keith Allison.

That's what Allison saw on the outside.

"It'll get your attention when you see two inches of water running through your house," Allison said.

According to SAWS, all this damage was caused by drinking water bursting from a 24-inch pipe.

And it wasn't just Allison's house, it was the whole neighborhood.

Gary Schraer took the lead in assessing the damage. He owns a business that does flood repair, among other things.

"It can be a little disrupting… but yea, you have to remove cabinets, remove baseboards, insulation,” Schraer said.

For that, SAWS will likely provide some assistance, giving these homeowners a chance to file claims and get those damages covered.

"I'm hoping we can get a good resolution out of it because there's a lot of work," Allison said.

Until that work gets done, Allison and many of his neighbors will have to leave home, or at least stay upstairs.

Not the kind of weekend they expected.

"We've been here 21 years, I've never seen that much water in my back yard," Allison said.

