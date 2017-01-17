Facebook founder Zuckerberg volunteers in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify this week in Dallas in a $2 billion copyright infringement and intellectual property lawsuit over Facebook’s virtual reality headset system.

Monday, however, he left virtual behind for real life and found himself picking up trash, brush, and weeds in a vacant lot in Oak Cliff.



"I was blown away,” said educator and community activist Taylor Toynes who is trying to gather community support to turn an old gas station property owned by his grandfather into a community garden. By mid-afternoon Zuckerberg’s visit, with photos posted on Zuckerberg’s Facebook page for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, was getting Toynes friend requests and social media messages from as far away as China and Saudi Arabia.



"There's people all over the world sending me messages man. I was speechless really. Even now it's surreal, you know, like I was just walking around with Mark Zuckerberg shaking his hand.” Zuckerberg and his entourage worked alongside students from South Oak Cliff High School and the TAG Magnet School to clear the lot of trash and debris. Community leaders also gave him a brief tour of the neighborhood, a poverty stricken area of south Dallas considered a “food desert” with the closest grocery store roughly 8 miles away.



"One of the most important things to me was that he took time out of his day to come to a community that's often forgotten."

Zuckerberg's visit, along with a visit later in the day with Dallas Police, is part of his Year of Travel, to draw attention to neighborhoods that desperately need it. But he is also in Dallas to testify in court. Oculus VR, the virtual reality company bought by Facebook, is being sued by Richardson-based ZeniMax Media. ZeniMax is seeking $2 billion in damages alleging copyright infringement and misappropriation of trade secrets in connection with the VR system Oculus Rift. Opening statements began last week at the Earl Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse in downtown Dallas. Zuckerberg is among several high profile executives expected to be called to testify.



But that’s of little importance to Taylor Toynes who was still basking in the social media glow that Zuckerberg’s visit brought to his cause.



"It will serve as a call to action to the other billionaires. Because poverty is real,” he said. “We’re talking about a billionaire, on his knees, cleaning up, putting weeds in a bag, getting his hands dirty, getting his clothes dirty, actually walking through this community.”



“Well I can promise you that I learned more from this, that I got more from this, than I was able to give,” Zuckerberg said who told News 8’s Demond Fernandez he was looking for an opportunity to be involved in a day of service in commemoration of MLK Day.



Toynes says he has no definite timetable for building the community garden but hopes Zuckerberg’s visit brings much-needed attention.



"I want the community to pass by here and they see it, and they say man I can't believe we have something that beautiful in our neighborhood,” Toynes said.

Copyright 2016 WFAA