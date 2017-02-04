Explosions heard in S. Austin caused by APD disposing of chemicals

Austin police badge (Photo: KVUE)

Explosions heard in South Austin Saturday morning were caused by the APD Bomb Squad disposing of dangerous chemicals.

APD confirmed that the reported explosions between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. were caused by the bomb squad safely detonating unstable chemicals to render them safe.

Bomb squad members said that low clouds can keep shock waves contained to travel low and far so that they are heard far away, which explains why many citizens reported hearing the loud explosion sounds.

The chemicals were from Friday's explosion at a Round Rock business. APD transported the chemicals to a safe and secure environment at the APD Academy to detonate them.

APD said the air is safe and no one was in any danger at any time.

