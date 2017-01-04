Ex-county judge in South Texas accused of abuse, theft

Pete Sepulveda Jr. (Photo: D.A.)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) -- A former leader of a South Texas county has been accused of misuse of office and theft.

Prosecutors say ex-Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda Jr. was arrested Tuesday on charges of abuse of official capacity, misapplication of fiduciary property and theft by a public servant.

Sepulveda, who declined comment on the case, was released from jail Tuesday night.

Officials say the investigation began in March 2016 after prosecutors in Brownsville received a complaint alleging county workers paved a private road. An indictment returned Dec. 21 was unsealed Tuesday.

Sepulveda was appointed Cameron County judge in March 2015 following the resignation of the Carlos Cascos, who became Texas secretary of state. Sepulveda served through November, when Eddie Trevino Jr. was elected.

Online records didn't immediately list bond information for Sepulveda.

