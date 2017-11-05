'Everybody knows everybody': Residents react to church shooting that killed 26

A candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - A town most Texans didn't know existed is now on the minds of folks across the Lone Star State and across the country.

"I never thought something like this would happen and look where it happened, in my own hometown," said Gloria Ximenez, a lifelong resident of Sutherland Springs.

And the church where Ximenez spent many a Sunday is a crime scene where 26 innocent people lost their lives.

"My heart is heavy, hurting for the victims, for the families, there's no words to describe, everybody knows everybody," said Ximenez.

Just a block from the church, Chris Speer heard it all unfold.

"You could see it right from this driveway, it's a straight shot," said Speer. "I'm out on the porch sitting with my son, you hear the shots and you can't mistake a semi-automatic for a hunting rifle."

He said he heard more than 20 shots.

"I got to protect my son first, I didn't think anything, I just reacted," said Speer.

Now Sutherland Springs is not sure how to react. The residents of the small town are turning to each other and to prayer to combat the evil that struck innocent people.

"It's going to take time but with God's help and prayers... I don't know what other answer there is," said Ximenez.

