ETX driver survives harrowing wreck involving logging truck

Courtesy Diboll Police Department

ANGELINA COUNTY - An East Texas driver is alive after a terrible wreck involving a logging truck in Angelina County early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Matt Reppond with the Diboll Police Department, a call came in around 7:30 a.m. about a wreck involving a logging truck and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 59 and Borden Street.

The photos tell the harrowing tale, and miraculously, the pickup truck driver survived. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the logging truck was not injured.

Lufkin Fire & Rescue, Angelina County Sheriff's Office and Diboll ISD Police assisted in the rescue.

The scene is cleared, and the crash remains under investigation.

