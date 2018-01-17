Emergency relief fund for farmers affected by weather

(Photo: KVUE)

This freezing weather can cause big problems for farmers, sometimes destroying an entire crop.

"I'm glad we didn't get a lot of ice, because that's what breaks off the limbs,” said Gene Niswander, the owner of Yegua Creek Farms Pecan Orchard.

And it's not the only natural disaster -- drought, insects, or flooding could wipe a farmer out.

Niswander and his wife bought the pecan farm back in 2006.

"We have been trying to harvest pecans every year since then, mother nature sometimes decides to intercede," said Niswander.

One of those times was in 2015.

"The flooding actually came from the north side of our property,” said Niswander.

Niswander showed KVUE where flood waters destroyed his pecan farm.

"We got approximately seven inches of rain in a 2-hour period,” said Niswander. "Class 5 rapids out the back step of our back porch."

But the heavy rains hit not once, but twice that year. The first time in May, causing $75,000 of damage to machinery and already harvested pecans. Then again in October.

"Right at harvest time, and what that did is it took all the pecans that had been ripening fallen on the ground, and it washed them down to Lake Summerville," said Niswander. "The 2015 crop was washed out of the trees by the hard rainfall, and then once they hit the ground or the water at that point, it took those pecans away."

The year the pecan farm had no crop.

"2015 was really the most difficult year we've had since we've owned the place,” said Niswander.

It meant in 2015, Niswander and his wife had no income, and a lot of bills.

"It caused us to have to reach out to a lot of folks for help,” said Niswander.

Folks like the Texas Farmers Market's Farmers Emergency Relief Fund, which is available to farmers and ranchers after a crisis.

"The emergency fund provided cash," said Niswander.

It was only a few hundred dollars, a small amount compared to all the help, but it came at a time where even a little bit helped.

"A few of our farmers are out of markets for the time being due to losses, which means they are out of revenue until they begin to harvest new crops," said Nora Chovanec of the FEF. "Those that are still able to attend the markets are making due with reduced harvests, while still contending with infrastructure issues like burst pipes and downed fencing back on the farm."

"Those natural events can be disastrous for farmers,” said Konrad Bouffard, the owner and founder of Round Rock Honey.

It’s something he knows a little about.

"Early on our company was significantly impacted by flooding,” said Bouffard.

He said at that time, a local company stepped in to help, and now he wants to pay that forward.

"It's our turn to return the favor,” said Bouffard.

So he's donating $5 for each bottle sold of their newest creation, the Round Rock Reserve Bourbon Barrel Honey, to the Farmers Emergency Relief Fund.

"It's very smooth, it's just like bourbon,” said Bouffard.

According to Bouffard, they take their traditional Round Rock honey, and put it in barrels that have already aged bourbon. But he said the amount of time the honey sits in those barrels is a secret.

“It flies off the shelf,” said Bouffard.

So with each bottle sold, Bouffard hopes it can just be a helping hand for farmers like Niswander.

"As much as anything else, it was the community reaching out and saying here's a little bit of help,” said Niswander.

If you want to buy the Round Rock Reserve Bourbon Barrel Honey, they sell it at farmers markets or the honey store in Round Rock.

You can also try it in dishes and drinks at area restaurants, who will also donate a portion of sales. Those include: Craftsman, Fixe, Jack Allen's Kitchen, Searsucker, TRACE, Uchi and Uchiko.

© 2018 KVUE-TV