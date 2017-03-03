Elderly displaced after severe roach, bedbug infestation

Thinkstock

SAN ANTONIO - A handful of elderly residents in a building near downtown San Antonio has been temporarily displaced Thursday thanks to a roach and bedbug infestation.

The Aurora Apartments, which were once a luxury high-rise, are located just north of downtown in the 500 block of Howard Street.

An inspector from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District discovered the unwanted dwellers Monday when she was on site inspecting for building violations.

According to Metro Health, pest control has been on the scene since Monday and exterminators are performing treatments over the next week. The first and second floor were completed Thursday.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has been notified in that they do pay for a portion of rent costs for leaseholders.

Authorities at the privately-owned building have moved the displaced residents to other sections of the building during unit treatments.

San Antonio Human Services is providing clothes, towels, hygiene kits, and food for those affected by the infestation.

