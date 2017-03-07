Elderly Denton man calls 911 before shooting wife who had health issues

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DENTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead after being shot Saturday afternoon.

Joe William Bain, 79, allegedly called police that he had taken his wife's life, according to police. When officers arrived at their residence in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Place, they found 82-year-old Ruth Lenora Bain dead from a gunshot wound.

Joe was found to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was sent to Medical City Denton in critical condition. Joe later died Sunday.

Police said the married couple had health issues that continued to decline. Investigators found a folder explaining how to care for their affairs.

No other suspected person remain at large.

The incident remains under investigation.

