Elderly couple in alleged murder-suicide identified

SAN ANTONIO -- The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the elderly couple found dead in their north-side home Saturday afternoon.

The couple’s daughter discovered the pair dead from apparent gunshot wounds in their home located in the 2200 block of Piperstone Drive on Saturday.

Investigators believe 62-year-old Douglas Rodriguez shot and killed 65-year-old Idalia Molina before turning the gun on himself.

Both were pronounced dead at 1:04 p.m. Saturday.

