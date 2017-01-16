Early applications on rise at Baylor despite assault scandal

System.Object

WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor University is seeing its second-highest number of early applicants in school history despite a broad sexual assault scandal that's spawned lawsuits and recriminations.

The Dallas Morning News reports about 14,300 prospective students applied by the early application deadline of Nov. 1.

The number is a 19 percent increase from the previous year and is only exceeded by the more than 15,000 early applicants in 2013.

The regular admission deadline is Feb. 1. In previous years, higher early application numbers tended to reflect a strong application pool overall.

Baylor is contending with lawsuits stemming from its handling of assault claims made against a number of former football players.

Students and alumni, meanwhile, have questioned its response to rape allegations on campus in recent years.

