Duracell powering up San Antonio storm victims

SAN ANTONIO - A truck is driving around San Antonio carrying 2000 pounds of batteries. They set up shop on Monday and will be here until as many residents as possible have power again.

"We are here to help out these people who are going through a lot," said Shane Grady, a disaster response coordinator with Duracell. "Last night, it was pitch black and people were shell-shocked. And we came in and provided power for flashlights."

Grady drove in from Lousiana to navigate each street affected by storms and tornadoes. On Tuesday, he focused on Sharon Lane and Linda Drive.

"This street and Linda are quite bad. People lost a lot, if not everything," said Grady, who noted that he's handed out hundreds of batteries but has the inventory to donate more.

He's got double A, triple A, C, D and 9-volts for flashlights, radio, or health machines like ventilators or dialysis machines.

Resident Emerald Gomez said that, last night, the people from Duracell stopped by and dropped off a lot of batteries. She has one of the few homes with power, but she's been helping Duracell distribute batteries to homes still in the dark.

They also help charged cell phones.

"This truck can charge up to 52 mobile devices at once," Grady said. "It's all about reconnecting people with loved ones and letting them contact their insurance agent."

To find out where the truck is next to stock up on batteries visit the Duracell Facebook page.

