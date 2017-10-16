Driver pleads guilty in hot truck deaths case

James Matthew Bradley Jr. has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with an undocumented immigrant smuggling operation that resulted in 10 deaths, U.S. Attorney Richard L. Durbin Jr. announced Monday afternoon.

Bradley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants resulting in death and one count of transporting undocumented immigrants resulting in death.

By pleading guilty, Bradley admitted that on July 23, 2017, he conspired to transport and did transport undocumented immigrants in the United States for financial gain; to further their illegal entry into this country; with reckless disregard that they entered this country illegally; and, which resulted in the death of 10 undocumented immigrants.

Bradley, who faces up to life in federal prison, remains in custody pending sentencing scheduled for Jan. 22, 2018, before Senior United States District Judge David A. Ezra.

Bradley also agreed to forfeit to the government his tractor-trailer rig, plus approximately $5,600 in U.S. currency and a .38 caliber pistol recovered from inside the cab.

© 2017 KENS-TV