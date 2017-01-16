Driver gets stuck in rising water after heavy rainfall

SAN ANTONIO -- Heavy rains and flooded roads kept emergency workers busy Sunday night into Monday morning.

Crews had to rescue a man who tried to drive his car through a flooded high water crossing.

The man got stuck on Seguin Road right off I-35 around 2:45 Monday morning.

He wasn't hurt but his car will be there for a while.

The water got so high wreckers couldn’t even get to it.

