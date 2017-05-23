Dripping Spring man calls transgender bathroom amendment a 'mistake'

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas -- The "bathroom amendment" to Senate Bill 2078 continues to cause controversy.

A Dripping Springs man believes passing this law could do more harm than good to transgender students, including one at his children's elementary school.

Andy Hutton is an area attorney, who co-founded the "Many Stripes, One Tiger" group.

Members support a third-grader who was born a boy but identifies as a girl.

Hutton says the problem has never been among students in the classroom, but instead among adults at the capitol, miles away, in Austin.

The group came to the defense of the girl at Dripping Springs ISD school board meetings last fall, after Hutton says lobbyists met with school leaders after getting word she was allowed to use the girl's bathroom.

Hutton believes there should not be a law that develops a blanket policy for all students and even testified against the so-called "bathroom bill", Senate Bill 6, in March.

He says the district is protecting the girl from isolation and marginalization by allowing her to use the restroom of her choice. A decision he says should be left alone.

"Taking the decisions about what's best for the kids in their classrooms and putting them in the hands of lawmakers who don't know anything about the individual needs or appropriate accommodations for a particular child is a mistake," Hutton said.

Representatives from the group Texas Values attended those Dripping Springs meetings last fall as well.

They say the amendment to Senate Bill 2078 is too lenient. A statement from President Jonathan Saenz which read in part quote, "Texas school children deserve better than this and there's still time to protect their privacy before the session ends."

As for the girl, her family wants to remain anonymous but Hutton tells me she is thriving at her school.

He hopes this upcoming vote will not raise another round of unwanted attention.

