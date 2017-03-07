Drag racing believed to be cause of Porsche crash that killed 2 Plano teens

Samantha Sacks, left and Lilly Davis, both 16, were killed in a fiery crash on Mira Vista Boulevard in Plano on Friday February 10, 2017 (Photo: WFAA)

PLANO, Texas -- A crash on Feb. 10 that claimed the lives of two Plano teenagers was caused by racing, officials say.

Plano police say at about 11:30 p.m., Lilly Davis, Samantha Sacks, and Kendall Murray, all 16, were involved in a drag race with another vehicle when their Porsche Macan lost control, hit a curb, crossed over lanes, and hit a tree on Mira Vista Boulevard.

The car burst into flames, killing Davis and Sacks. Murray remains hospitalized.

The girls attended Shepton High School, 9th and 10th grade campus that feeds into Plano West Senior High School.

Police have not released information about the other vehicle involved in the race.

