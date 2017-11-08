All clear given after reports of 'active shooter' in Floresville

FLORESVILLE, Texas - An all-clear has been given following earlier reports of an active shooter in Floresville Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials reported the scene was clear around 5:10 p.m., although they did not say if there was an arrest in the incident.
A member of law enforcement told a KENS 5 crew on the scene that officials were looking for an 'active shooter' just before 4:15 p.m. following reports of shots fired near a nursing home on 6th Street
The Texas Rangers, DPS, FBI and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office were responding to the scene.
KENS 5 had a crew near 5th and G streets who also witnessed multiple law enforcement officials on the ground, armed with long guns and dogs.
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday evening at a vigil to honor the victims of the church massacre at Floresville High School.
