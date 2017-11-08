All clear given after reports of 'active shooter' in Floresville

Numerous law enforcement officials were spotted in Floresville investigating reports of a "suspected shooter." (Photo: Welsh, Stacey, KENS)

FLORESVILLE, Texas - An all-clear has been given following earlier reports of an active shooter in Floresville Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials reported the scene was clear around 5:10 p.m., although they did not say if there was an arrest in the incident.

A member of law enforcement told a KENS 5 crew on the scene that officials were looking for an 'active shooter' just before 4:15 p.m. following reports of shots fired near a nursing home on 6th Street

The gun involved appeared to be a pistol, but the source said it was not immediately clear how many rounds were fired.

The Texas Rangers, DPS, FBI and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office were responding to the scene.

KENS 5 had a crew near 5th and G streets who also witnessed multiple law enforcement officials on the ground, armed with long guns and dogs.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday evening at a vigil to honor the victims of the church massacre at Floresville High School.

