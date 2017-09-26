'Did you really have to do this?' Docs reveal new details in Plano mass shooting

Spencer Hight

PLANO, Texas -- Search warrants released Tuesday reveal new details into what happened when a man opened fire on a football watching party in Plano earlier this month, killing his ex-wife and seven others.

Spencer Hight, 32, was killed when police arrived at the scene -- the home of Hight's estranged wife Meredith Hight, 27 -- on West Spring Creek Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Anthony Michael Cross, 33, Olivia Nicole Deffner, 24, James Richard Dunlop, 29, Darryl William Hawkins, 22, Rion Christopher Morgan, 31, Myah Sade Bass, 28, and Caleb Seth Edwards, 25, were also killed. Carly Shockey was hospitalized.

Documents reveal that a witness who was at the party being thrown by Meredith, who was also killed, was in the backyard when she saw Spencer inside with a rifle and heard gunshots.

The witness told police she overheard Meredith ask Spencer, "Did you really have to do this?" before more shots were fired, including those aimed at a Plano police officer arriving at the home.

The witness told police she saw the officer shoot and kill Spencer Hight.

He was found with "a rifle attached to his body by a rifle sling," and a handgun in his waistband, documents state. An officer found multiple shell casings and a rifle magazine in the hallway of the home, as well as "several deceased persons in the residence that appeared to have gunshot wounds."

Weapons found included a Kushnapup Series V Shotgun SN 986 and an AR-15 rifle, the warrants reveal. During a search of the suspect's apartment, police found "open gun cases and open boxes of ammunition inside the home in plain view."

The documents state that police were alerted to the shooting by two concerned employees of a nearby bar. They knew Spencer Hight and told police he came to the bar before the shooting with a knife and a loaded firearm magazine.

When one employee walked with him to put the weapons up, Spencer asked him to turn away as to not see what else was in the car. The employees say they had suspicions, so they followed Hight when he left the bar and called 911.

Less than a week later, KHOU sister station WFAA was there as hundreds came together to honor those who were killed.

"You honor those victims by moving forward in a positive manner, honoring who they were as people," Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said at the event.

He credited the Plano officer who shot Spencer Hight with saving lives.

"Had he not gotten there that quickly and not exercised good judgment, the carnage would have been much worse," Mayor LaRosiliere said.

