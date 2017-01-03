Direct flights to Toronto coming to San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio travelers will soon have a new international destination for non-stop flights. It's outside Mexico and way north.

For the first time, travelers will be able to fly direct from San Antonio to Canada's largest city.

Starting May 1, the San Antonio International Airport will send flights straight to Toronto every day via Air Canada.

"Mexico has always been very popular coming and going, but now to say that we have another country as well, which is Canada, it makes sense because we're a straight shot to Canada," said Evelynn Bailey, Senior Public Information Officer of the San Antonio International Airport.

A quick check on AirCanada.com shows flights out on May 1 that return four days later cost under $400.

The non-stop flight lasts roughly three hours.

"So book your flights now because you can get on in Texas and get off in Canada," Bailey said.

Air Canada will be the 11th carrier providing air service from San Antonio. There are now 38 non-stop destinations served by SAT in three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

This comes shortly after San Antonio airport officials announced direct flights to Kansas City.

Just in time for your May flight, construction should be wrapping up in the airport's new parking garage and rental car facility, known as a CONRAC (Consolidated Rental Car and Public Parking Facility).

"For those folks that need the short-term parking, that hourly parking, you're going to have that back," Bailey said.

The 1.8 million square foot garage will be seven stories tall. The first two levels will be for parking, and the rest will house up to 14 rental car brands.

Instead of a walkway around the building, a sky bridge will connect the garage to Terminal B and serve as the entry and exit point for rental car customers to the terminals.

"People that are renting cars can return the cars in the same place, get on a bridge, walk across the street and you're back," Bailey said.

Bailey said the construction is ahead of schedule and the parking section of the garage is set to be complete as early as April. The Rental Car Customer Center is projected to open March 2018.

The San Antonio International Airport's website provides real-time parking availability while construction continues. Visit http://www.sanantonio.gov/sat for updated information on parking and construction updates.

(© 2017 KENS)