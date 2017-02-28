Developer repurposes old shipping containers into new restaurant

DALLAS – Things are beginning to look rather colorful at the corner of South Akard and Griffin Streets.

What looks like the makings of a big arts feature outside the new Lorenzo Hotel is a new café in The Cedars area.

Kolache Korner is a restaurant made from shipping containers.

Larry Hamilton of Hamilton Properties Corporation is the hotel’s developer.

Hamilton explained, “Our idea was to repurpose them, and help show that we can reutilize these things and put them to a good practical purpose.”

Kolache Korner is described as a hip and urban coffee shop. Hamilton calls it a much needed to grow the south retail development in a community that has been starving for attention.

“It’s the Gateway between Downtown and Southern Dallas,” Hamilton said. “So, if you’ve got a strong entry point, the rest will expand.”

The Lorenzo Hotel is in the middle of its soft opening. The place is surrounded by eclectic art and design. Kolache Korner opened over the weekend, and the staff says it is quickly becoming a popular place.

There are additional projects in development to further make the area an attractive artery into The Cedars.

Hamilton said, “We’re building a median on Akard, with a huge 42-foot-high umbrella sculpture that’s going to, kind of, announce you’re entering The Cedars.”

Supporters hope the new development can help spark even more interest in the community.

Hotel staff says the walk-up Kolache Korner café opens from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday – Friday.

