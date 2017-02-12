Deputy shoots burglary suspect in Kaufman, another on the run

(Photo: Monica Hernandez, WFAA)

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas -- One suspect is dead and another is on the run after a shooting involving a Kaufman County Sheriff's deputy.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. in a small industrial area on Everett Drive, off Highway 80 between Forney and Terrell.

A man who lives on the property called 911 after he spotted two men in a pick-up truck on on his surveillance cameras, said the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. That man did not want to speak on camera, but told News 8 it appeared the suspects were trying to steal tools and equipment out of another truck in the back of the property.

A deputy arrived with a K-9, and the two men began to run, according to the Sheriff's office. The deputy chased them, but detectives said one of the suspects circled back and jumped into the pick-up truck, then started driving toward the deputy. The deputy fired multiple shots, killing the suspect.

A DPS chopper assisted in the search for the other suspect, but was unable to find him.

According to detectives, the truck the suspects were driving had been reported stolen out of Wylie in January.

Chad Robinson said this marks at least the fifth time burglars had hit his custom car business since April.

The Texas Rangers are investigating. The deputy is on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

