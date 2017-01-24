BCSO: Construction worker, 19, killed in accident 'involving machinery'

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead following a construction accident in far west Bexar County Monday.

BCSO first released the information in a tweet just before noon. According to the tweet the incident occurred in the 13700 block of Potranco.

Deputies said a construction worker was killed in an accident involving machinery around 10:30 a.m. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office later identified the woman killed as 19-year-old Destiny Rodriguez.

We're investigating a fatal construction accident in 13700 block of Potranco. pic.twitter.com/fB95OvjKqN — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) January 23, 2017

No foul play was suspected in the incident, but the investigation was ongoing Monday afternoon.

Further details were not immediately available.

