Denton PD investigating multiple sexual assault incidents

DENTON, Texas -- Denton police are investigating a string of sexual assaults and attempted assaults in an area northwest of the University of North Texas.

Officer Shane Kizer told WFAA on Wednesday that none of the victims knew the man, who is only being described as having a larger build and unknown race.

“Most of them are entrance through a window, sometimes a door, and even a couple of instances when a door was left unlocked," said Kizer.

Police aren't releasing how many incidents they're looking at or how far back they stretch, although it's likely over a time frame of months.

Kizer said the nature of the attacks is unusual for the college area.

"What's rare about this, is normally when we have sexual assaults, it comes into play with people knowing each other and where one party expects more, and it turns into a forced situation. Again, in these we're looking at right now, it’s where the perpetrator is unknown to the victim,” he said.

Denton police informed the university about the offenses last week because they have occurred in apartments near campus.

Raegan McNeil, an incoming senior, said she always practices being safe.

“I have friends here who grew up in small towns and say, 'We never locked our doors at home or anything.' That’s never been the case for me. I’ve always locked everything up, constantly,” said McNeil.

The recent news of the attacks is forcing her to be more vigilant. "By yourself at all, as a young female, that’s nerve-wracking," she said.

The university says if a student has concerns about his or her safety, they can contact UNT Police and arrange an escort.

UNT is on summer break, although some students still live on or near campus for summer courses or work.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about these offenses is encouraged to contact the Denton Police Department at 940-349-7960.

