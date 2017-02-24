Denton mom of transgender son takes on Trump administration

DENTON, Texas -- A mom of a transgender boy says she's concerned a decision by the Trump Administration on public school bathrooms could send the wrong message to kids.

"It just kind of reinforces the systemic discrimination that trans kids and trans adults are experiencing, and it just makes it that much harder for them to feel accepted and involved," she said.

Briggle is the mother of Max, a 9-year-old transgender boy. Today, he was more worried about enjoying the playground than anything going on in Washington, but his parents are concerned, even if they're not surprised.

"This was not unexpected at all. We saw this coming for a couple of months," said Briggle. "It doesn't make it okay, but it didn't catch us off guard either."

Amber and her husband Adam have been outspoken public advocates for trans kids like Max. You may remember when they invited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to their home for dinner. In December, the family was invited to President Obama's White House for a special screening of Star Wars Rouge One, where Max even met Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill. But Briggle's goal is for her son to experience childhood just like any other 9-year-old.

"He's a regular kid who deserves the same rights," she said.

The Obama Administration bathroom policies said that children in public schools should be able to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity, but the policies never took effect because they were tied up in court. The Trump Administration decided the issue should be handled by state and local governments, but the Briggles now believe that's not enough.

"My son's rights are not up for debate. These are his civil rights that we're talking about, and those should be protected wherever he goes across this country," Briggle said. "He is just as much an American as any other 9-year-old boy."

