Deion Sanders sprints through Tyler store to benefit tornado victims, Salvation Army

A Pro Football Hall of Famer made a stop in Tyler Tuesday morning to benefit Van Zandt tornado victims through the Salvation Army.

Deion Sanders had two minutes or less to collect up to $10,000 in items throughout the store, and he did not disappoint! With help from his two sons, Deion strapped on his running shoes and filled carts with necessary items such as towels, water, detergent, etc.

Sanders partnered with RetailMeNot in the early-morning shopping spree.

Watch the full story at 5 p.m. right here on CBS19!

© 2017 KYTX-TV