(Photo: Teresa Guerra, KENS 5 Viewer, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Debris from building construction fell into the water at the River Walk Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident occurred near the 100 block of East Houston Street.

There were no injuries, but SAPD Media Services said, "it's a mess."

Police said the area is closed while cleanup is underway.

