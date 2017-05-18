Dead bat, skunk prompt rabies alert in Buda

(Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

BUDA, Texas -- Buda officials are warning residents about rabies after a dead skunk and a dead bat were found recently.

According to officials, the dead skunk was found inside the Aguirre Paint and Body Shop at 17200 Interstate 35 South on May 17 and a dead bat was found in the 1400 block of Heep Run in the Garlic Creek subdivision May 13.

Because the animals were too decomposed, the animals were untestable for rabies. But as a precaution, the state treats these types of cases as a positive rabies case.

If you or anyone you know may have come into contact with either of these animals call the City of Buda Animal Control at 512-312-1001, the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

