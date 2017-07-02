Dallas police: Missing Lancaster teen found dead inside home

Shavon Le'Faye Randle, 13, was reported missing by family members Wednesday morning. (Photo: Family photo)

DALLAS, Texas - Police have confirmed a missing Lancaster teen has been found dead inside a home in the Oak Cliff community.

An adult male was also found deceased inside the home, police said in a media briefing early Sunday morning.

Shavon Le'Faye Randle, 13, was reported missing Wednesday morning. Police said the family has been notified of her death as the investigation continues.

According to police, a family member said they received a call from an unknown male who said he was holding the girl against her will.

Authorities said they were looking for four suspects in connection to the teen's disappearance. Two of the suspects were arrested on Saturday.

Devontae Owens, 24, was arrested by the Lancaster Police Department and the FBI and is being held on aggravated kidnapping charges in the Dallas County Jail.

Laquon Wilkerson, 30, was also arrested by the FBI and the Lancaster Police Department in connection with the case.

This story is developing and details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

