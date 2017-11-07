Dallas man arrested at White House, wanted to 'kill all white police'

A view of the White House through a surrounding fence. (Photo: Associated Press)

DALLAS - A Dallas man was arrested near White House grounds Monday afternoon after Secret Service received a tip to be on the lookout for his presence.

Michael Arega reportedly traveled to Washington, D.C. for the purpose of killing "all white police" at the White House, according to Shawn Holtzclaw, a staff assistant with the Secret Service.

The lookout call was issued by Montgomery County Maryland Police Department. Secret Service at the White House immediately started looking for Arega.

Around 4:05 p.m., Secret Service personnel spotted Arega on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park. At that moment, Arega was immediately detained by Secret Service uniformed officers and was subsequently arrested without incident.



Arega was taken to the Metropolitan Police Department and arrest charges are currently pending. The investigation is ongoing.

No other details are available at this time.

