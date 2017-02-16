Cuban: Trump 'not smart enough to be dangerous'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban during the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to blast President Donald Trump following a contentious press conference at the White House.

Trump spent nearly an hour-and-a-half defending executive actions he has taken, repeatedly lashing out at what he called "fake news" and at reporters, who he accused of distorting what he has done as president and failing to accurately cover his administration.

• Read: 'Chaos,' 'Mess,' 'Fake news;' Trump lets loose at press conference

Shortly after the press conference ended, Cuban posted a scathing tweet about the 45th president.

“It's time we accept @POTUS for who he is,” Cuban tweeted. “He is entertaining. He is oblivious. He isn't smart enough to be dangerous.”

% INLINE %

The tweet was apparently deleted later Thursday afternoon. He sent a second tweet, which was not deleted as of the first publishing of this article, calling Trump “Pinocchio.”

“It's a waste of time to try to turn Pinocchio into a real President,” he tweeted. “The focus needs to be on the Geppettos and legislators around him.” Mr. Geppetto is the woodcarver who created Pinocchio in the famous fictional tale.

It's a waste of time to try to turn Pinocchio into a real President. The focus needs to be on the Geppettos and legislators around him — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 16, 2017

Thursday’s tweets further escalates a war of words that was already underway between the president and the billionaire Mavs owner -- neither of whom is known to mince words.

Trump, in what seemed to be a largely unprompted tweet Sunday, said Mark Cuban is “not smart enough to run for president.”

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

According to Politico, the tweet appeared to be the result of recent meetings between Trump and CEOs.

Cuban encouraged CEOs to “Do what you think is right,” and to “be an American citizen first,” according to Politico’s report.

Cuban quoted Trump’s tweet and said only, “Lol.” In a response to another Twitter user later that day, he said he wasn’t sure what sparked the president’s tweet.

“I don't know,” he said. “But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern?”

I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern ? https://t.co/953MuEdfeu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017

Cuban was a fervent supporter of Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, even making a guest appearance at her campaign rallies.

% INLINE %

(© 2017 WFAA)