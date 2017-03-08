Crowley student dies after color guard practice

Hailey Cartwright (Photo: Family photos / Star-Telegram)

CROWLEY, Texas -- Students at Crowley High School were greeted by grief counselors Tuesday after the death of a 10th grade student.

Hailey Cartwright became unresponsive during color guard practice Monday night, the district says. A nurse nearby performed CPR, but the teen died later at the hospital.

“Crowley ISD is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this beautiful, young life,” Dr. Patricia Linares, interim superintendent, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Hailey’s family, friends and the Crowley ISD staff during this difficult time.”

The district says Cartwright was studying health science at the Bill R. Johnson Career and Technology Education (CTE) Center. She was also enrolled in online classes through the district’s Global Prep Academy.

The cause of Cartwright's death is still under investigation.

