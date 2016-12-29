Crook uses forklift to rip ATM from Texas credit union

TEXARKANA, Texas -- In Houston we've had plenty of smash-and-grabs targeting ATMs, but we've never quite seen something like this.
This one involved a stolen Uhaul van and a stolen forklift.
On its Facebook page, the Texarkana Police Department writes:
Here is video from the ATM theft early last Friday morning at the Red River Federal Credit Union branch in the 2700 block of University Avenue. As you can see, it was planned out well and executed in a matter of minutes. We need your help on this one. If you have any information, please call us at 903-798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.Also, please remember to call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency number 903-798-3876 if you ever see something suspicious or out of place. We don't mind coming and checking it out. It might wind up being nothing - or it might allow us to stop a crime.
