Cowboys player Darren McFadden's family injured in Little Rock shooting

Dallas Cowboys player Darren McFadden took to social media Monday night to talk about his involvement in a shooting in Little Rock.

A rapper whose concert in Little Rock was the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured was arrested early Sunday on unrelated assault charges while outside an Alabama club where he was performing just 24 hours later, and authorities said several firearms were recovered during the arrest.

McFadden posted the following statement on Twitter revealing it was some of his family members who had been shot.

Thanks everyone for checking in and praying for my family. Just to answer a few questions: pic.twitter.com/QTAF0mbVIR — Darren McFadden (@dmcfadden20) July 4, 2017

