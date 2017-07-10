Cow tongue found stabbed through San Antonio church door

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a bizarre incident at San Antonio church after a cow's tongue was found hanging on the church's door.

Now, police are trying to find out who would do such a thing.

Someone alerted police around 9:30 p.m. Sunday about a bloody organ hanging from the church's front door and early reports thought it could have been a human heart.

When police got to the 1100 block of South General McMullen Drive, they found the organ jabbed into the door with a knife.

Investigators said the organ was a cow’s tongue but they do not know who pushed it through the door with a knife.

It's unclear what the charge will be since this involves a church.

The sign outside said the members study the Bible and practice the use of natural medicines.

