Councilman: Dallas PD substation security 'ridiculous'

Dallas Police South Central Patrol Station (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A couple of police officers circling substations are the only line of defense to protect those working inside.

Councilman Philip Kingston criticized the practice.

"So the police department is actually paying police to sit and guard substations,” he said. “Think about how ridiculous that is."

The car of one of those officers was hit by a bullet after a drive-by shooting, in which two suspects fired nine shots at the South Central patrol station on Sunday morning.

"How much more do we have to take?” the president of the Dallas Fraternal Order of Police asked. “How much proof does the Mayor and this city council need before they react?"

Officers are frustrated because they were promised more security after Dallas Police Headquarters were shot up in 2015, and after the July 7 ambush that left five of the department’s officers dead.

Richard Santiesteban, a V.P. for the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, said the time is now to take action.

“Let's do something right now,” he said. “We are asking for right now for them to take some action.”

Officers have been asking for walls or fences to be built around the seven substations and for more security, including bulletproof glass, around the entire police headquarters.

The council voted months ago to begin the process by voting to spend $2 million dollars for graphic designs of the security changes.

The drawings were supposed to be done in January, but that hasn't happened.

"We've got to protect our police officers, and the fact that we take so long to do things at City Hall is so frustrating,” said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. “It's just a bureaucracy.”

But some city council members see it differently.

Councilman Philip Kingston (Photo: WFAA)

Kingston said the council could have taken the issue to the voters to let them decide whether to borrow money to fix the substations and headquarters, but say the mayor and other council members voted that down.

"This council has essentially sent a very negative signal to officers,” Kingston said. “It says we have a plan for station security, we have the means of funding and we are just not going to do it."

Officers have said they feel abandoned by the very people who, after the attacks, vowed to support and stand by them.

They fear more officers will die or get hurt before something is done.

(© 2017 WFAA)